Prajwal Revanna’s former driver, who worked for him for 15 years, speaks out

In a startling revelation, Karthik, the former driver of politician Prajwal Revanna, has come forward with accusations of property usurpation and assault against his ex-employer.

Karthik, who served as Revanna’s driver for 15 years, claims to have resigned from his position due to alleged mistreatment. He alleges that Revanna not only seized his property but also subjected him and his wife to physical assault. According to Karthik, his land was unlawfully transferred into Revanna’s name.

Seeking justice, Karthik asserts that he initiated legal proceedings with the assistance of BJP leader Devaraje Gowda. He expressed confidence in Gowda’s commitment to securing justice for him.

Clarifying recent speculations, Karthik vehemently denies allegations of sharing incriminating evidence with any political party besides the BJP. He asserts that he solely provided videos to Devaraje Gowda and plans to present his case transparently before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the media.

Karthik’s revelations have ignited public interest and raised questions about accountability and integrity within political circles. As the controversy unfolds, all eyes are on the forthcoming developments and the pursuit of truth and justice in this matter.