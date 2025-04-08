Prasad, Sutherland, and Voll Nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month for March 2025

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for March 2025, with Australia’s Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and USA’s Chetnaa Prasad making the shortlist.

Annabel Sutherland Eyes Second ICC Award After Stellar Month

Annabel Sutherland, who previously won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month in December 2024, is once again in the spotlight. The Australian all-rounder had a phenomenal series against New Zealand, scoring 34 quick runs and claiming eight wickets at an average of just 8.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Set Mammoth 239-Run Target for Kolkata Knight Riders

Sutherland took back-to-back four-wicket hauls in the final two T20Is of the series, including a career-best 4/8 in the second game. She also contributed a valuable unbeaten 23 off 15 balls, helping Australia post a match-winning total.

Georgia Voll Impresses in Her Breakout Series

Young batting sensation Georgia Voll, just 21, continues to impress after making her international debut in December 2024. She was instrumental in Australia’s 3-0 T20I series sweep over the White Ferns in March.

Voll scored 161 runs across the three matches, with innings of 50 (31 balls), 36 (20 balls), and a career-high 75 (57 balls) in the final game. Her solid opening partnerships with Beth Mooney laid the foundation for Australia’s dominance.

USA’s Chetnaa Prasad Stuns with Nine Wickets in Three Games

Chetnaa Prasad, 19, emerged as the standout performer in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier. Despite playing only three matches, the USA star took nine wickets, averaging an incredible 2.22.

Prasad’s spell of 4/8 against Brazil, 1/7 vs Argentina, and 4/5 against Canada helped the USA secure qualification for the Global Qualifier. Her ability to swing matches in the USA’s favor has made her one of the brightest young talents in the associate circuit.

A Diverse Field of Talent for March 2025 Nominat

The March 2025 nominations reflect the depth and global spread of talent in women’s cricket, with both established and emerging stars shining in crucial matches. Fans can now vote for their favorite player on the ICC’s official website.