Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025: Apply for Posts with Salary Up to Rs. 2,24,400

Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, has announced recruitment for the prestigious positions of Director General (Akashvani) and Director General (Doordarshan) for the vacancy year 2025.

The recruitment will be conducted on a deputation basis, including short-term contracts. According to the official notification, the maximum age limit for applicants should not exceed 58 years.

Candidates selected for these posts will receive an attractive salary package ranging from Rs. 2,05,400 to Rs. 2,24,400 per month. The last date to submit applications is within 45 days from the notification release date (14.02.2025).

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025: Post Details

Prasar Bharati is hiring for the following positions:

Director General (Akashvani)

Director General (Doordarshan)

Both positions are to be filled on a deputation basis (including short-term contracts) for a tenure of three years, which may be extended up to five years under certain conditions.

Place of Posting

The selected candidates will be posted in New Delhi, as per the official Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025 notification.

Eligibility Criteria for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025

Candidates applying for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025 must meet the following eligibility criteria:

For Group “A” Officers of All India Services or Central Services:

Candidates should hold analogous posts on a regular basis OR

OR Applicants must have one year of regular service in Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) in Level 15 (Rs. 1,82,200 – Rs. 2,24,100) of the pay matrix OR

in (Rs. 1,82,200 – Rs. 2,24,100) of the OR Candidates should have four years of regular service in Level 14 (Rs. 1,44,200 – Rs. 2,18,200) of the pay matrix and should be empaneled as Joint Secretary to the Government of India

in of the pay matrix and should be empaneled as Experience in media communication, public administration, or mass communication is required.

For Officers from Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organizations, PSUs, Universities, or Recognized Research Institutions:

Candidates must hold analogous posts on a regular basis OR

OR Should have one year of regular service in Level 15 (Rs. 1,82,200 – Rs. 2,24,100) in the pay matrix or equivalent OR

in the pay matrix or equivalent OR Must have four years of regular service in Level 14 (Rs. 1,44,200 – Rs. 2,78,200) in the pay matrix or equivalent.

Educational Qualification & Experience Required

As per the official notification, candidates must possess the following:

A degree from a recognized university or equivalent .

. A minimum of 25 years of experience in a post equivalent to Level 10 (Rs. 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500) of the pay matrix, with at least 15 years in a senior executive role in media, mass communication, policy planning, or public administration.

Desirable Qualifications:

Candidates with expertise in the following areas will have an advantage:

Broadcasting

Finance

Personnel management

Current affairs

Engineering and technology

Communications

Arts and culture

Education

Age Limit for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025

As per the official notification, candidates must not exceed 58 years of age.

Salary Structure for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025

Selected candidates will receive an impressive salary in Level 16 of the pay matrix:

Minimum Salary: Rs. 2,05,400 per month

Rs. 2,05,400 per month Maximum Salary: Rs. 2,24,400 per month

Tenure of Appointment

The selected candidate will be appointed on a deputation basis for a period of three years. However, the deputation period, along with the previous deputation in an ex-cadre post, must not exceed five years.

How to Apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025?

Eligible candidates must follow the below steps to apply:

Visit the official Prasar Bharati website. Download and fill out the application form as per the given instructions. Attach self-attested copies of all relevant documents. Send the application to the official address mentioned below within 45 days from the notification release date (14.02.2025).

Application Submission Address:

Deputy Director (PBRB Cell),

PB Secretariat, Room No. 407, 4th Floor, Tower “C” PB House,

Copernicus Marg, New Delhi – 110001.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025: FAQs

1. What are the available positions in Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025?

The available positions are Director General (Akashvani) and Director General (Doordarshan).

2. What is the salary range for the Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025?

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs. 2,05,400 and Rs. 2,24,400 per month.

3. What is the maximum age limit to apply?

The maximum age limit is 58 years as per the official notification.

Applications must be submitted within 45 days from the release of the notification (14.02.2025).

5. How can I apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2025?

Candidates need to download the official application form, fill it out, and send it to the Deputy Director (PBRB Cell), PB Secretariat, New Delhi, along with the necessary documents.