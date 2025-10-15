Prashant Kishor rules out contesting Bihar elections, vows to make Jan Suraj political force

Patna: Amid preparations for the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraj, has put an end to speculation over his candidature.

He has categorically stated that he will not contest from any Assembly constituency this time, emphasising that his focus will remain on strengthening Jan Suraj’s organisational base and ensuring its success through strategy and groundwork.

Speaking to reporters, Kishor said, “No, I will not contest the elections. I will follow the party’s decision. I will continue the organisational work I have been doing so far for the greater good of the party.”

Declaring an ambitious target, Kishor said that if Jan Suraj fails to win at least 150 seats, he would consider it a personal defeat. However, if it crosses that mark, it would be a victory for the people of Bihar.

He asserted that his goal is not to capture power, but to give Bihar a new direction.

He described Jan Suraj as a movement for clean politics, accountability, and development, saying, “If the Jan Suraj government is formed, it will mark a historic change in Bihar’s politics.”

Kishor announced that once in power, his government would enact a new law to take action against the 100 most corrupt leaders and officials in the state.

“This is a warning to those praying that Jan Suraj never comes to power. Their bad days will begin the day we form the government,” he added.

For months, speculation had swirled that Kishor would contest against BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey, as he had once vowed to take them on.

However, after the BJP cleared both names in its list, Kishor clarified that he has withdrawn from contesting.

The election strategist also launched a sharp attack on RJD chief and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, alleging a long history of corruption.

“There are so many allegations and charge sheets against the Lalu family that people don’t even read them anymore. The RJD and the Lalu family have committed so many scams that they are no longer news. This is why Bihar needs new politics,” he said.

Kishor maintained that Jan Suraj’s campaign is not merely about winning elections, but about establishing a model of honest and developmental governance.