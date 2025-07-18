Pratika fined 10 pc match fee, England penalised for slow over-rate

New Delhi: Indian opener Pratika Rawal has been fined 10 percent of her match fee following India’s four-wicket win over England in the opening ODI at Southampton. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the penalty was imposed due to two incidents of avoidable physical contact during the match.

Two On-Field Incidents Lead to Sanction

The first incident occurred in the 18th over of India’s chase when Pratika made unnecessary physical contact with England pacer Lauren Filer while attempting a single. Shortly after, upon her dismissal in the next over, Pratika again made avoidable contact—this time with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone—while walking back to the pavilion.

As a result, Pratika was handed one demerit point, marking her first disciplinary breach in a 24-month period.

England Penalised for Slow Over Rate

The ICC also announced a five percent deduction from England’s match fee due to a slow over rate. The team was found to be one over short of the required target after all time allowances were considered.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 5% of their match fee per over short of the scheduled quota.

Sanctions Accepted, No Formal Hearing Required

Both Pratika Rawal and England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted the respective penalties handed down by match referee Sarah Bartlett. As a result, no formal hearing was conducted, the ICC confirmed in its statement released on Friday.

India Clinch Series Opener Thanks to Deepti Sharma’s Heroics

In the match at Utilita Bowl, England set a competitive total of 258/6, powered by an 83 from Sophia Dunkley and a half-century by Alice Davidson-Richards.

India’s reply started shakily at 124/4, but a match-winning 90-run partnership between Deepti Sharma (62)* and Jemimah Rodrigues (48) stabilized the innings. Amanjot Kaur’s unbeaten 20 helped steer India to victory with 10 balls to spare.

With this win, India lead the three-match ODI series 1–0. The second ODI will take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday, where Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will aim to seal the series.