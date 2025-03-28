Praying on Roads May Lead to Revocation of Passport and Driving License!

Lucknow: Meerut Police have issued a stern warning stating that anyone found praying on the streets will have their passports and driving licenses revoked. The police emphasized that public prayers in the streets are not allowed, and anyone caught doing so will face an FIR.

Meerut Superintendent of Police (SP) Ayush Vikram issued the warning and urged religious leaders and imams to advise people to pray only inside mosques. He further mentioned that legal action will be taken against violators of this order.

Strict Enforcement Against Violations

Last year, around 200 cases were registered for similar violations, with over 80 individuals identified, according to the police. This year, the police are keeping a close watch on people praying on the streets. They will use drones and CCTV cameras to monitor sensitive areas, ensuring compliance. The police are also closely monitoring social media, and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumors online.

Revocation of Passports and Driving Licenses for Violators

Authorities have warned that violators of the rules will face severe consequences, including the revocation of their passports and driving licenses. They will be required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the court in order to apply for new passports. SP Ayush Vikram reminded the public that similar actions were taken last year during Eid, when some individuals violated the regulations.

Additional Security Measures in Sensitive Areas

To ensure there are no disturbances, additional security forces will be deployed in all sensitive areas, including Lucknow, Sambhal, and Aligarh, where authorities have imposed bans on praying on roads and hazardous buildings. The decision was taken to prevent any accidents or hazards caused by large gatherings on roads. The police stated that public safety is their top priority.

Discontent Over the Police Decision

Sambhal SP MP Ziaur Rehman Barkay strongly reacted to the police’s recent announcement, stating that they would approach the High Court regarding the matter. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary expressed his opposition to the police’s statement on social media, criticizing the action as “heading toward 1984 Orwellian policing.” He also stated that confiscating passports is an improper measure and urged the authorities to handle the public sensitively to gain their consent.