Pregnant Shraddha Arya shoots for ‘Kundali Bhagya’ from home

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Arya, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy, continues to work for the show “Kundali Bhagya” from her home.

Shraddha said: “I feel incredibly blessed to be surrounded by such an understanding and supportive team in this journey of my pregnancy.

The Kundali Bhagya family has truly gone above and beyond to accommodate my needs and make sure I’m comfortable while continuing to work on the show.”

The actress said that the team have adjusted the shooting schedules and have accommodated her request to shoot from home.

“They have also ensured that every technical detail is perfectly managed so that the quality of the show isn’t compromised.

It’s a beautiful experience to have the opportunity to continue doing what I love while prioritising my health and well-being to prepare for motherhood,” said the actress.

Shraddha said that the entire cast and crew have been like a family to her.

“We recently celebrated my baby shower together, which was such a joyful moment. Their love has made this journey even more special, and I’m grateful for this bond that goes beyond just work,” she said.

It was on September 15, when Shraddha announced her pregnancy along with her husband Rahul Nagal.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself and her husband with a positive pregnancy test and a picture of the sonography.

“We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!! #Pregnancy #FutureParents #Blessed,” she wrote as the caption.

Shraddha got married to Rahul Nagal, an Indian Navy officer, in November 2021 in the presence of their close ones.

On the work front, Shraddha started her career with Zee TV’s talent hunt show “India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj”, in which she became the first runner-up.

She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil movie ‘Kalvanin Kadhali’ opposite actor-director SJ Surya.

The diva made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with ‘Nishabd’, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan.

Shraddha essayed the lead role in the show ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’, alongside Sudeep Sahir.

She has been a part of TV operas like ‘Tumhari Paakhi’, ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

“Kundali Bhagya” airs on Zee TV.