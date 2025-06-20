Pregnant Woman Killed in Tragic Road Accident at Attapur, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching road accident, a 29-year-old pregnant woman lost her life while her husband and four-year-old daughter sustained injuries after their two-wheeler was struck by an RTC bus near Pillar No. 90 of the PVNR Expressway in Attapur on Thursday evening.

Sudden Car Door Opening Led to Fatal Chain Reaction

According to police reports, the accident occurred around 5:00 PM when the family was returning home after a hospital visit. The deceased, Syed Asra Fatima (29), was riding pillion with her husband Syed Zameer (30) and their daughter on a scooter.

As they were passing D-Mart, a parked car’s driver allegedly opened the car door without warning, striking the moving scooter. The impact threw all three riders onto the road — Zameer and the child to the left, and Fatima to the right.

Also Read: Hyderabad Parents Raise Alarm After Drunk School Bus Drivers Caught in Surprise Checks

Fatima Crushed Under RTC Bus, Dies on the Spot

Tragically, Fatima was run over by an RTC bus (route 300L) from the Bandlaguda depot, which was heading from Mehdipatnam to LB Nagar. She died on the spot, while her husband and daughter sustained minor injuries.

The RTC bus driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Case Registered Against RTC Driver and Unidentified Car Owner

Police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence). Both the RTC bus driver and the unidentified car owner have been named in the case. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and locate the car driver responsible for the initial impact.

Public Outcry Over Negligent Driving and Safety Violations

The incident has sparked concerns among locals and commuters about the lack of road discipline, especially in high-traffic zones like Attapur. Civic activists have urged authorities to enforce stricter checks on RTC drivers and to educate car users about the dangers of suddenly opening doors onto roads.