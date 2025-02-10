Pregnant Woman Pushed from Moving Train in Shocking Assault Attempt: TN Police Ramp Up Security

Chennai: Following a shocking sexual assault attempt on a pregnant woman aboard a moving train near Katpadi Junction at Jolarpet, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Tamil Nadu have ramped up patrolling and security measures at all major railway stations across the state. This move comes after a woman was pushed off a ladies’ compartment during the attempted assault on February 7, resulting in severe injuries.

Patrolling and Surveillance Enhanced at Key Railway Stations

In response to the incident, the GRP has taken immediate action to ensure the safety of passengers, particularly women traveling alone. A senior officer from Chennai GRP confirmed to IANS that patrolling has been increased on platforms of key railway stations. Police teams have been deployed for regular checks in ladies’ compartments of express trains to deter any potential crimes.

Furthermore, facial recognition systems (FRS) will be installed at railway stations to help monitor repeat offenders. Stations with insufficient CCTV coverage will be upgraded with new cameras to enhance overall security and surveillance.

Assistance for Women Travelers in Need

The GRP has also assured that women traveling alone can seek immediate assistance from police personnel if they feel unsafe during their journey. Officers emphasized that police would respond promptly to any distress calls from female passengers.

Victim’s Statement and Attack Details

On February 7, a four-month-pregnant woman, employed at an apparel company in Coimbatore, was traveling to Chittoor when the assault occurred. She was alone in the ladies’ compartment when the assailant, identified as 31-year-old history-sheeter Hemanthraj, boarded the train at Jolarpettai. After other female passengers had disembarked, he allegedly attacked the woman and pushed her out of the moving train.

The victim, who suffered fractures to her hand and leg, along with at least 20 stitches to her head, was initially treated at a government hospital. On February 8, she was moved to the orthopedic ICU for continuous monitoring. Sadly, a routine scan revealed that the baby’s heartbeat had stopped, likely due to the shock from the assault.

Hemanthraj, the accused, was arrested by the Government Railway Police in Jolarpet on February 9, following a swift investigation. The incident has sparked widespread concern regarding passenger safety and prompted the Tamil Nadu police to strengthen measures to protect vulnerable travelers.

Continued Focus on Railway Safety

As the investigation continues, the authorities have made it clear that ensuring the safety of passengers, especially women, remains a top priority. The increased presence of police personnel and the implementation of advanced surveillance systems are expected to help prevent similar incidents in the future.