Preity Zinta Calls Out Kerala Congress for Fake News Allegations

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has fiercely criticized the Kerala unit of the Congress party for spreading fake news and using her name to advance its political agenda. The controversy began when the Kerala Congress linked the actress to a bank loan involving the recently collapsed New India Cooperative Bank.

Kerala Congress Claims Actress Linked to Bank Loan Write-off

The Kerala Congress took to X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Preity Zinta had given her social media accounts to the BJP and had a Rs 18 crore loan written off by the ruling government. The party also implied that this loan write-off was carried out without proper recovery procedures, further alleging that the New India Cooperative Bank had collapsed, leaving depositors in distress.

Also Read: India’s Most Challenging Board Exams: CBSE and ICSE’s Position Revealed

Preity Zinta Denies All Allegations and Criticizes Fake News

In response, Preity Zinta swiftly denied the allegations. “No one wrote off anything or any loan for me,” she stated on X. She also criticized the Kerala Congress for promoting fake news, accusing the party of attempting to misuse her fame for political purposes.

Actress Clarifies Bank Loan Was Fully Repaid

Zinta also took the opportunity to clear the air about the alleged bank loan. She confirmed that the loan in question had been completely paid back 10 years ago, hoping her clarification would help eliminate any misunderstandings in the future.

Background of the New India Cooperative Bank’s Collapse

The controversy surrounding Preity Zinta’s name surfaced following the collapse of the New India Cooperative Bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed severe restrictions on the bank, citing irregularities. These measures included prohibiting the bank from issuing new loans, renewing existing ones, and accepting new investments or deposits.

Reports also surfaced about the forced resignation of around 80 bank staff members in 2019, after which they called for a forensic audit and the dissolution of the bank’s board of directors.