Preity Zinta Enjoys a Colorful Holi with Her Little Munchkins

Mumbai: This year, actress Preity Zinta celebrated a vibrant and joyful Holi with her little munchkins, Jai and Gia.

Sharing glimpses of the festival on Instagram, Preity posted a selfie with her husband, Gene Goodenough, followed by a heartwarming family picture. However, she chose to keep her kids’ faces private by covering them with white heart emojis. Her post also featured group pictures with friends from the Holi celebrations.

“Holi was incredibly special this year cuz we got to celebrate with the kids …Here is a sneak peek,” she captioned the post.

Preity looked stunning in a classic white t-shirt paired with blue denim, stylish shades, and white sneakers.

A Spiritual Journey to Varanasi

Earlier this month, Preity embarked on a spiritual journey from Prayagraj to Varanasi with her mother.

She shared a video on Instagram, capturing the essence of her visit to the holy places.

“What an adventure this trip has been. Mom wanted to wrap up our Mahakumbh trip in Varanasi for Shivratri… So I told her, of course, ma, let’s go,” she wrote.

Upon reaching Varanasi, Preity and her mother navigated through heavy crowds, switching from a car to an auto-rickshaw, then a cycle-rickshaw, before finally walking to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Despite the challenges, her mother was overjoyed, and Preity called it the greatest ‘seva’ of all.

Preity’s Bollywood Comeback

On the professional front, Preity Zinta is set to make her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947.

Touted as a period drama, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and marks Preity’s much-anticipated return to the big screen.