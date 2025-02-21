Preity Zinta Fires Back at Trolls with SRK’s Iconic Dialogue

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently responded to trolls questioning her marriage to Gene Goodenough by quoting Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue from their film “Veer Zara.”

Addressing the Trolls

While confronting the negativity surrounding her marriage, the ‘Soldier’ actress shared an iconic SRK dialogue:

“Kabhi bhi ek dost ki zarurat pade to yaad rakhiyega, ki sarhad paar ek aisa shakhs hai jo aap ke liye apni jaan bhi de dega”

(“Whenever you need a friend, remember that there is someone across the border who would give their life for you.”)

Preity expressed her frustration with the increasing cynicism online, where people quickly judge celebrities based on their social media posts. She recalled how her first interaction with an AI chatbot was dismissed as a mere ‘paid promotion’ stunt.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Police Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Zinta also mentioned how supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are often labeled ‘bhakts,’ while people proudly expressing their Indian identity are dismissed as ‘andh bhakts.’

Zinta’s Message to Social Media Users

In a recent post on X, Zinta addressed the toxic trends in online behavior, writing,

“What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian 🇮🇳then ur an Andh Bhakt!

Let’s keep it real folks & take people for who they are & not who we think they should be! Maybe we all need to take a chill pill and just be happy to communicate with each other. Now don’t ask me why I married Gene? I married him cuz I love him kyuki sarhad par ek aisa shaks hai, jo mere liye aapni jaan de sakta hai samjhe If you know you know …. Ting!”

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Preity Zinta is preparing for her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi’s much-anticipated directorial “Lahore 1947.” The period drama will see her share the screen with actor Sunny Deol.