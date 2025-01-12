‘Heartbroken’ Preity Zinta Shares Update Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta shared an emotional update about the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, expressing gratitude for her family’s safety and heartbreak over the devastation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Preity Zinta wrote: “I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighborhoods around us in LA, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow, & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us.”

She continued, “I’m heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to God that we are safe as of now. My thoughts & prayers to people who are displaced & have lost everything in these fires.

Hope the wind dies down soon & the fires are contained. A big thank you to the fire department, firefighters & everyone else helping to save lives & property. Stay safe, everyone.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Praises First Responders

Earlier, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas lauded the efforts of first responders who have been tirelessly working to combat the wildfires. Sharing a heartfelt note on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “A huge shoutout to the incredibly brave first responders.

Thank you for working tirelessly overnight and continuing to help families affected.” She tagged @lasdhq, @losangelesfiredepartment, and @lapdhq, showcasing her gratitude for their efforts.

Priyanka also shared clips of the wildfire engulfing parts of Los Angeles, bringing attention to the severity of the situation.

Nora Fatehi’s Harrowing Evacuation Experience

On January 9, actress Nora Fatehi shared her terrifying experience of evacuating California due to the wildfires. In a video, she said:

“Hey guys, so I’m in Los Angeles, and the wildfires are crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like five minutes ago.

So, I quickly packed all my stuff and I’m evacuating out of here, out of this area. I’m gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I hope I can catch it. And I hope it doesn’t get canceled because this is scary. I’ve never experienced this before.”

She added, “Hopefully, I can get out in time. And yeah, man, I hope people are safe. This is insane. I’ve never seen anything like this before, like just uncontrollable fires. Crazy. I’m gonna keep you guys updated.”

The Impact of the Los Angeles Wildfires

The massive wildfires that began on January 7, 2025, have forced over 30,000 residents to evacuate. Social media platforms are flooded with videos showing the raging fires, spreading concern across the globe. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles to address the crisis.

Community Efforts and Gratitude

Despite the overwhelming devastation, the relentless efforts of firefighters and emergency responders have been a beacon of hope. Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others have extended their gratitude to these heroes for their bravery and dedication.

Wildfire Statistics and Current Situation

Over 30,000 residents evacuated from Los Angeles.

from Los Angeles. Thousands of acres of land destroyed.

Emergency responders working round the clock to control the fires.

The wildfires continue to pose significant challenges, with strong winds and dry conditions exacerbating the situation. Authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant, follow evacuation orders, and prioritize safety.