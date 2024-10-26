Preity Zinta talks about how much work, sacrifice parents put in for their children

Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta revealed that her last two weeks have been difficult as her husband Gene Goodenough was travelling for work, and she was holding fort doing mama duties.

She also talked about “how much work, sacrifice parents put in for their children” and gave a shout out to all.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of her walking with her twins Jai and Gia.

The actress captioned: “Walking towards the weekend… The last two weeks have been particularly difficult as Gene was travelling for work and I was holding fort doing mama duties which include – waking up the kids, getting them ready for school, packing their lunch box, dropping and picking them up from school, dinner and finally putting them to bed.”

Preity said that she “was so excited about our solo time together”

She added: “cuz I want to spend as much time as I can with the kids before I’m off to another shoot. Although this time together has been so rewarding, so full of love, it’s also been very stressful. (sic).”

Preity revealed that she has “hardly had a moment to me or ended up doing any work except looking after them.

This made me realise how much work and sacrifice all parents put in for their children especially single mothers and fathers!”

“A big shout out to all the Single Moms & dad’s out there I just want to say – What a GREAT JOB you guys are doing! Loads of love always #mommyandme #family #Jai #Gia #Ting.”

Preity welcomed her twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy in 2021 with her husband Gene, whom she married in 2016 at a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Talking about her journey, Preity made her acting debut in 1998 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dil Se…”. She then featured alongside Bobby Deol in “Soldier”. Her role as a teenage single mother in the 2000 film “Kya Kehna” helped her attain more stardom.

Her filmography includes “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Dil Hai Tumhaara”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “Veer-Zara”, “Salaam Namaste”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”. It was in 2008, when Preity worked in her maiden international role in “Heaven on Earth”.

Preity will next be seen in Sunny Deol-starrer “Lahore 1947”, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, which also stars Ali Fazal. Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions for Santoshi’s directorial, a periodic film.