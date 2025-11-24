Premature Babies Thrive with Proper Care: KIMS Cuddles Celebrates Prematurity Day

Hyderabad: Premature babies can lead healthy, normal lives if delivered in hospitals equipped with comprehensive neonatal care and if parents follow timely medical guidance, experts at KIMS Cuddles Hospital, Kondapur, emphasized during Prematurity Day celebrations held at the Sandhya Convention Centre.

Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Group of Hospitals, highlighted that while preterm babies may be prone to health issues, proper care immediately after birth significantly reduces risks. “Hundreds of children present at today’s event are living proof that prematurity need not mean danger,” he said. Dr. Rao added that deliveries at the right hospital with specialized neonatal care play a crucial role in ensuring the wellbeing of preterm babies.

Dr. Aparna C. Clinical Director of Neonatology, Head of NICU, and Senior Consultant Neonatology & Pediatrics at KIMS Cuddles, explained that nearly 15% of babies are born before completing 37 weeks of gestation, often due to conditions like high maternal blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, early labor, or leaking amniotic fluid. She noted, “If deliveries occur in hospitals with full neonatal services, 90% of premature babies do very well.”

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

She also pointed out that fertility treatments like IVF can increase the chances of preterm birth, while poor sperm quality in men and certain maternal health conditions also contribute. Dr. Aparna advised prospective parents to adopt healthy lifestyles early, practice yoga, maintain mental positivity, and ensure good physical health for both partners.

The doctors emphasized that while globally a majority of infant deaths occur among preterm babies, most preterm infants survive and thrive with proper interventions. These include immediate NICU care, infection prevention, timely breastfeeding, and Kangaroo Mother Care. Babies with respiratory difficulties may require non-invasive support like CPAP, but only a small fraction face severe complication.

Also Read: Eight killed, over 30 hurts as two pvt buses collide in Tamil Nadu

Dr. Rao added, “Many children present today weighed just 600–800 grams at birth. Now they are healthy, playful, and active. There is no need for fear or misconceptions regarding preterm babies.” He highlighted that KIMS Cuddles Hospital provides high-quality, affordable care with expert doctors ensuring normal development for premature infants.

Around 450 children born prematurely at KIMS Cuddles over the past five to six years attended the event with their parents. The children entertained the audience with songs and nursery rhymes, delighting everyone with their health and vitality. The event was attended by medical experts, pediatricians, nurses, lactation consultants, physiotherapists, and other healthcare professionals, underscoring the hospital’s commitment to child and maternal care.

The celebration highlighted that with proper care, timely interventions, and continued support, premature babies can thrive and lead fulfilling lives.