Preparations Underway for Final Voter List in Jubilee Hills Ahead of Bypoll

Hyderabad: Election authorities have intensified efforts to finalize the voter list for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, where a by-election is expected soon following the untimely demise of MLA Maganti Gopinath. As part of the preparations, GHMC Additional Commissioner (Elections), Mangatayaru, has been actively touring the constituency over the past two days, reviewing the ground-level work with officials.

To ensure smooth conduct of the impending bypoll, officials are focusing on finalizing the electoral roll. A formal notification for the election is expected shortly, and pre-poll arrangements are being made in advance to facilitate seamless execution.

At the GHMC Circle 19 Office in Yousufguda, Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Zakia Sultana, along with Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) and Khairatabad Tahsildar Nayeemuddin, has been conducting regular review meetings with booth-level officers (BLOs). Weekly all-party meetings are being held to maintain transparency in the preparation of the voter list.

Special attention is being paid to purifying the electoral rolls. Under Zakia Sultana’s supervision, names of voters who have either migrated (especially due to double bedroom housing allotments during the previous BRS government) or passed away are being systematically removed. At the same time, efforts are underway to include eligible new voters who turned 18 as of January 1st, April 1st, July 1st, and October 1st, as part of the four scheduled voter registration cycles conducted annually.

So far this year, the verification of received applications is in full swing. Authorities are working rigorously to ensure accurate inclusion and deletion of entries to produce a clean and updated final list.

As of now, the Jubilee Hills constituency has 3,90,864 registered voters, including 2,03,406 men, 1,87,434 women, and 24 others, spread across 329 polling booths. Officials are committed to completing a meticulous booth-level verification and expect the voter count to rise as the enrollment and correction process continues up to the election notification.