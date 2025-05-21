MLA Jaffar Hussain Hold Preparatory Meeting Ahead of Eid Ul Adha in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Eid Ul Adha, a crucial meeting led by Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, focused on ensuring cleanliness and essential civic arrangements during the festive period.

Emphasis on Sanitation, Garbage Removal, and Street Lighting

The AIMIM leadership has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining proper sanitation, timely garbage removal, and functional street lighting across Yakutpura constituency. Officials discussed action plans to facilitate smooth and dignified celebrations for the community.

Key Leaders and Party Workers Attend the Meeting

The meeting witnessed the participation of AIMIM MLC Mr. Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi, corporators from Yakutpura, Mr. Sadeq Siraj, members of the AIMIM Primary Unit, and several grassroots workers. Discussions also revolved around coordination with municipal authorities to swiftly address public grievances during the festival.

Party’s Grassroots Approach to Public Service

AIMIM leaders stressed the importance of community-based planning and proactive communication with residents. The meeting reflected the party’s ongoing efforts to ensure that religious events are celebrated with dignity, safety, and hygiene.