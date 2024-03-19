Telangana

Mohammed Yousuf
President accepts resignation of Telangana Governor

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, will discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made.

The above appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of the office.

Tamilisai Soundararajan is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate from Chennai South constituency, as per Tamil Nadu BJP sources.

Soundararajan is a former president of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, and she is believed to have a good connection with the party cadres and RSS workers.

She is the daughter of senior Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, a former member of Parliament.

Soundararajan’s uncle, late H. Vasanthakumar, was a Congress MP from Kanniyakumari constituency.

