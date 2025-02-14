President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Ranchi for BIT-Mesra Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Ranchi: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ranchi on Friday for a two-day official visit. She was welcomed at Birsa Munda Airport by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, State Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, and other key officials.

After her arrival, President Murmu headed to Raj Bhavan, where she will stay overnight. Having previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand for six years, she is well-acquainted with the residence. During her stay, she is scheduled to meet with various dignitaries and Raj Bhavan staff.

President Murmu to Attend BIT-Mesra’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

On Saturday, February 15, President Murmu will serve as the chief guest at the platinum jubilee celebrations of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT)-Mesra, marking 75 years of academic excellence, research, and technological innovation. During the celebrations, she will inaugurate a research exhibition-cum-display organized at the institute’s auditorium.

Following the event, the President is set to depart directly for the airport at 12:45 p.m..

Warm Welcome from Jharkhand Officials

Governor Gangwar welcomed President Murmu on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Johar! Honourable Madam President, you are heartily welcome and congratulated in the holy land of Jharkhand.” He further expressed the warmth of her arrival, saying, “You are heartily welcome to Raj Bhavan. There is an atmosphere of joy in the entire Raj Bhavan family with your arrival.”

Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey also extended a warm welcome, stating, “President Murmu is welcome to the holy land of Lord Birsa Munda. Hearty Johar.”

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party also congratulated President Murmu through general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, who praised her constitutional protection for Jharkhand, describing her tenure as Governor as “unforgettable.”

Tight Security Arrangements for the Visit

For the safety and security of President Murmu during her visit, authorities have implemented stringent measures, deploying over 3,500 additional security personnel across the city. This includes 5 IPS officers, 20 DSPs, 60 Inspectors, and 250 Sub-Inspectors to ensure a smooth and secure event.

President Murmu’s visit highlights her ongoing connection with Jharkhand and the state’s proud educational legacy.