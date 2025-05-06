President Droupadi Murmu to Make History with Sabarimala Visit on May 19

Kerala: In a landmark moment for both the nation and the spiritual landscape of South India, President Droupadi Murmu is set to become the first sitting President of India to visit the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple on May 19. The announcement was confirmed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the revered hill shrine in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala.

Part of Two-Day Kerala Visit Starting May 18

The President’s temple visit is part of her two-day tour of Kerala, beginning May 18, during which she is also expected to attend a private function in Kottayam district. On the morning of May 19, she will reach the Nilakkal helipad and proceed to Pampa base camp, from where she may either trek the 4.25 km path or be driven up the emergency road—a decision pending clearance from the Special Protection Group (SPG).

Security Tightened, Darshan Suspended for Devotees

Given the high-profile nature of the visit, authorities have imposed security restrictions at Sabarimala. Devotees will not be allowed darshan on May 18 and 19, and the virtual queue ticket services have been suspended temporarily to ensure President Murmu’s visit goes smoothly and securely.

Preparations in Full Swing Ahead of Presidential Visit

TDB President P.S. Prasanth confirmed that urgent road repair and temple area preparations are already underway. “We’ve been aware of the visit for a few weeks, and now we’re fast-tracking everything. This is going to be a historic moment,” he stated.

Possible Traditional Pilgrimage Experience for President

Although awaiting final security decisions, President Murmu may perform the traditional pilgrimage rites, including preparing an Irumudi—a sacred bundle carried by pilgrims—at the Pampa base camp. If confirmed, this would add further spiritual significance to her visit.

Temple Visit Coincides with End of Edavam Rituals

President Murmu’s arrival coincides with the conclusion of monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Edavam. The Sabarimala temple, which opened on May 14, typically witnesses a large influx of devotees during this period.

Historic Significance: First Presidential Visit Since VV Giri

The last notable visit by a high-ranking statesman to the temple was by VV Giri, who visited while serving as Governor of Kerala in the early 1960s—before becoming President in 1969. President Murmu’s visit, however, marks the first time a sitting President will offer prayers at the shrine, making it an event of national and cultural importance.