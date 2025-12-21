President Draupadi Murmu Hosts ‘At Home’ Programme at Rashtrapati Nilayam; CM Revanth Reddy Attends
President Draupadi Murmu hosted an At Home programme at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, attended by CM Revanth Reddy, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, and top dignitaries.
Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attended the prestigious ‘At Home’ programme hosted by the Hon’ble President of India Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam on Sunday. The event was held in the presence of the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma, along with several top constitutional authorities and dignitaries.
Table of Contents
Distinguished Leaders Grace the ‘At Home’ Event
The ‘At Home’ programme at Rashtrapati Nilayam witnessed the participation of prominent leaders from the legislature, judiciary, executive, and defence services, reflecting the constitutional harmony of the nation.
Also Read: Life Disrupted as Severe Cold Grips Telangana, Weather Department Issues Orange Alert
Key dignitaries present at the event included:
- Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy
- Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar
- Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
- Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh
- Ministers, High Court Judges, Members of Parliament, and senior government officials
Senior Officials and Armed Forces Officers Attend
The programme also saw the presence of:
- Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana
- Senior civil servants
- Eminent city dignitaries
- Officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force
- Senior administrative and police officials
The gathering highlighted the importance of Rashtrapati Nilayam as a key constitutional venue in Hyderabad.
Significance of the ‘At Home’ Programme
The At Home programme at Rashtrapati Nilayam is a formal ceremonial event hosted by the President of India to foster interaction between constitutional authorities, elected representatives, senior officials, and distinguished guests. Such occasions symbolize unity, mutual respect, and the democratic spirit of governance.
The participation of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the At Home programme hosted by President Draupadi Murmu underlined Telangana’s strong constitutional engagement with the Union leadership. The event at Rashtrapati Nilayam once again showcased Hyderabad’s prominence as a centre for national ceremonial and constitutional gatherings.
Follow MunsifNews24x7 for More.