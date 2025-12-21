President Draupadi Murmu Hosts ‘At Home’ Programme at Rashtrapati Nilayam; CM Revanth Reddy Attends

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attended the prestigious ‘At Home’ programme hosted by the Hon’ble President of India Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam on Sunday. The event was held in the presence of the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma, along with several top constitutional authorities and dignitaries.

Distinguished Leaders Grace the ‘At Home’ Event

The ‘At Home’ programme at Rashtrapati Nilayam witnessed the participation of prominent leaders from the legislature, judiciary, executive, and defence services, reflecting the constitutional harmony of the nation.

Also Read: Life Disrupted as Severe Cold Grips Telangana, Weather Department Issues Orange Alert

Key dignitaries present at the event included:

Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy

Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh

Ministers, High Court Judges, Members of Parliament, and senior government officials

Senior Officials and Armed Forces Officers Attend

The programme also saw the presence of:

Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana

Senior civil servants

Eminent city dignitaries

Officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force

Senior administrative and police officials

The gathering highlighted the importance of Rashtrapati Nilayam as a key constitutional venue in Hyderabad.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy attended the prestigious “At Home” programme hosted by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, in the august presence of the Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma.



The… pic.twitter.com/oZYbTib4Me — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 21, 2025

Significance of the ‘At Home’ Programme

The At Home programme at Rashtrapati Nilayam is a formal ceremonial event hosted by the President of India to foster interaction between constitutional authorities, elected representatives, senior officials, and distinguished guests. Such occasions symbolize unity, mutual respect, and the democratic spirit of governance.

The participation of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the At Home programme hosted by President Draupadi Murmu underlined Telangana’s strong constitutional engagement with the Union leadership. The event at Rashtrapati Nilayam once again showcased Hyderabad’s prominence as a centre for national ceremonial and constitutional gatherings.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for More.