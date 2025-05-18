President Murmu and PM Modi Extend Birthday Wishes to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: On the occasion of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s 74th birthday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in extending warm greetings and best wishes.

President Murmu’s Heartfelt Wishes

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings:

“Hearty greetings and best wishes to @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday! I wish him good health and very many years in the service of the nation.”

PM Modi Praises Dhankhar’s Constitutional Knowledge and Public Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also sharing his message on X, highlighted Dhankhar’s legal expertise and service:

“Greetings to our Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday. He is blessed with tremendous knowledge of our Constitution, reflecting from his years of work as a leading lawyer. He has made commendable efforts to boost the productivity of the Rajya Sabha. His interest towards serving society is also immense. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

Dhankhar’s Legal and Political Journey

Born on May 18, 1951, in Kithana village, Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, Jagdeep Dhankhar had a distinguished legal career before entering politics. He served as a Senior Advocate in the High Courts and later practiced in the Supreme Court, with a focus on Steel, Coal, Mining, and International Commercial Arbitration.

He entered public life in 1989 when he was elected to Parliament from the Jhunjhunu constituency and later served as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. He was also elected to the Rajasthan Assembly in 1993 from Kishangarh, Ajmer.

In 2019, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. He assumed office as the 14th Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha in 2022.

Defence Minister and UP CM Also Join in Celebrations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings, praising the Vice President’s deep constitutional knowledge and public service:

“Warm wishes to @VPIndia, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on his birthday. Known for his amazing knowledge of Indian Constitution he is also admired his wisdom and tenacity. Our nation is grateful for his tireless efforts and vision. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

