President Murmu arrives in Hyderabad for five-day Southern Sojourn

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday evening for a five-day Southern Sojourn.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Minister Seethakka , Government advisor Venugopal, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and senior officials received the President at the Hakimpet Air Force Station, on the outskirts of the city.

After attending the convocation ceremony of AIIMS at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh, the President arrived at the Air Force station around 1640 hours. Later she left to Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum in Secunderabad by road. Murmu will stay there till December 21.

On December 18, the President will inaugurate/lay the foundation of various initiatives at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad.

On December 20, the President will present the President’s Colours to the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

On the same evening, she will host an ‘At Home Reception’ at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the state, leading citizens and academics.

This is President ’s third visit to Hyderabad for a southern sojourn since she was elected to the highest office in July 2022.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the President’s visit to Hyderabad.

In a release, Cyberabad Police said traffic congestion will between 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday on the route coming to Hakimpet from Outer Ring Road exit number 7 via BITS Junction, Thumkunta village and Hakimpet. Hyderabad police have also announced traffic restrictions between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The traffic will either be stopped for a while or diverted at Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction, Bolarum Check Post, Navy House Junction, and Yapral Road.