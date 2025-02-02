President Murmu Extends Heartfelt Wishes on Basant Panchami

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, a festival celebrated with great devotion across India.

President Murmu’s Message on Basant Panchami

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), President Murmu expressed her joy and sent heartfelt greetings to all Indians. She stated:

“Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja! On this joyous occasion and festival related to education and knowledge, I wish happiness, prosperity, and wisdom to all countrymen.”

Highlighting the importance of education and learning, she further added:

“I pray to Maa Saraswati to establish India as the knowledge centre of the world.”

Significance of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasanta Panchami, is a festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu deity of wisdom, knowledge, and learning. The festival also marks the onset of spring and the preparatory period leading up to Holi, which is celebrated forty days later.

Why is Yellow Significant on Basant Panchami?

The festival is deeply associated with the color yellow, symbolizing energy, prosperity, and the vibrancy of spring. Mustard fields in full bloom across northern India present a breathtaking landscape of golden hues, further enriching the festival’s significance.

Yellow Attire : Devotees wear yellow-colored saris, kurtas, or accessories as a mark of reverence.

: Devotees wear as a mark of reverence. Yellow Delicacies : Sweets and rice dishes infused with saffron are prepared to honor Goddess Saraswati.

: Sweets and rice dishes infused with are prepared to honor Goddess Saraswati. Temple Decorations: Idols of Maa Saraswati are adorned with yellow garments, and devotees offer yellow flowers during prayers.

How Basant Panchami is Celebrated in India

Educational Institutions and Temples

On this day, schools, colleges, and temples conduct special prayers and ceremonies to seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. Many institutions organize morning pujas, where students and teachers participate in rituals aimed at enhancing wisdom and creativity.

Rituals and Traditions

Worshiping Goddess Saraswati: Devotees place an idol or image of Goddess Saraswati in their homes or institutions. Sacred Bath and Offerings: The idol is bathed in holy Ganga water and dressed in yellow attire before prayers commence. Cultural Programs: Poetic recitals, music, and dance performances dedicated to the Goddess of Learning are held across various regions. Flying Kites: In northern states like Punjab and Haryana, Basant Panchami is also associated with kite flying, symbolizing the celebration of spring and joy.

