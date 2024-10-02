Pan India

President Murmu pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

Abdul Wasi2 October 2024 - 10:29
175 1 minute read
President Murmu pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary
President Murmu pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

“On behalf of all citizens, I pay my humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary,” she said in a post on X.

The president, in another post, said Shastri presented highest ideals of simplicity, honesty and patriotism throughout his life.

“On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, I pay my humble tribute to him,” she said.

“Shastri ji presented the highest ideals of simplicity, honesty and patriotism throughout his life. Under his strong leadership, India achieved economic, strategic and other successes. Let us take inspiration from his life and pledge to build a strong India,” Murmu said in the post in Hindi.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi2 October 2024 - 10:29
175 1 minute read

Related Articles

Congress leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Congress leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

2 October 2024 - 12:47
PM Modi pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

2 October 2024 - 08:41
Currency notes with Anupam Kher picture used to con bullion trader of 2.1 kg gold

Currency notes with Anupam Kher picture used to con bullion trader of 2.1 kg gold

30 September 2024 - 18:31
CBI arrests 26 cybercriminals in multi-state crackdown

CBI arrests 26 cybercriminals in multi-state crackdown

30 September 2024 - 14:00
Back to top button