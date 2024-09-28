President Murmu urges law graduates to uphold integrity and courage

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of integrity and courage for legal professionals, asserting that “speaking truth to power makes you more powerful.”

Addressing the 21st Convocation ceremony of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, President Murmu congratulated the graduating students and encouraged them to use their education as a tool for social justice and development.

“I convey my hearty congratulations to all the students who have been awarded their degrees in this convocation. I share the joy of those who have received medals for their extraordinary accomplishments,” she stated.

The President also lauded the contributions of the university’s faculty and staff for guiding students toward achieving significant milestones in their lives and careers.

President Murmu commended NALSAR’s initiatives in addressing issues related to disability, access to justice, prison and juvenile justice, and legal aid. She highlighted the University’s establishment of an Animal Law Centre and expressed her appreciation, recalling her tenure as Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development in Odisha.

“There must be widespread efforts to sensitize people about the protection and welfare of animals. I expect younger generations to protect animals, birds, trees, and water bodies for the well-being of humanity,” she said.

The President also recognized the university’s focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an area of study. She urged future legal professionals to be prepared for rapid technological advancements, using AI not only for professional growth but also as a means to promote social justice.

Citing India’s rich legal heritage, President Murmu shared historical references, including the contributions of Chanakya’s ‘Artha-Shastra’ and the Apastamba Sutra. “Our proven excellence in the past will inspire you to rediscover our collective genius,” she remarked.

The President also mentioned Mahatma Gandhi’s exemplary use of legal skills to advocate for justice during the Champaran Satyagraha, blending compassion with legal acumen to fight for the rights of the marginalized.

President Murmu drew attention to the issue of unequal access to justice in the country. “Unfortunately, a poor person does not get the same access to justice as a rich person. This unfair situation must change for the better. I expect your generation of legal professionals to be the change agents,” she urged.

Highlighting the achievements of women students, President Murmu noted that female students have outnumbered boys as medal winners, despite the overall number of female graduates being slightly lower.

She called for empowering other women and girls, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, and urged NALSAR and its alumni to create a nationwide network of women advocates and law students to work towards preventing atrocities against women.

The President concluded her address by encouraging the graduates to uphold the values of integrity and courage as they move forward in their careers.

“I am sure you will utilize your education at NALSAR as an effective instrument of social justice and development. With this approach, you will add meaning to your success and contribute to our national goals. I wish you a very bright future ahead,” she said.

On the occasion, 57 gold medals were presented to the successful candidates. Degrees in LLM, BA LLB honours, MBA, and BBA courses are also presented to successful candidates.

As many as 592 degrees including Ph. Ds, Masters Degrees in Law and Business Administration, and Bachelor’s Degree in Law and Business Administration also awarded.

Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Verma, Chief Minister A Revant Reddy, Justice PS Narasimha, Judge Supreme Court of India graced the occasion.

Justice Alok Aradhe, Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law presided over the convocation.