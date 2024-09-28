Prez Murmu favours network of female advocates, law students to prevent atrocities against women

Hyderabad

The President, who attended the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law, said, "the network will work with the mandate to make concerted efforts to prevent atrocities against women and deal with cases of such atrocities".

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday urged the NALSAR University of Law here, including its alumni, to enlist the support of all stakeholders and help in setting up a nation-wide network of women advocates and law students to make efforts to prevent atrocities against women.

The President, who attended the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law, said, “the network will work with the mandate to make concerted efforts to prevent atrocities against women and deal with cases of such atrocities”.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the President was accorded a warm welcome by the Governor, CM, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials when she arrived at the Begumpet airport here.

