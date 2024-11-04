Prez, PM condole loss of lives in Uttarakhand bus accident

New Delhi: President Drouapdi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the bus accident in Uttarakhand’s Almora and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

A private bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Monday, killing at least 36 people on board and injuring 24.

“The news of the death of many people, including women and children, in a road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

Modi expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the road accident and wished for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for every injured person.

The prime minister said the local administration is making every possible effort for relief and rescue.

According to officials, around 60 people were on the 43-seater bus when it plunged into the 200-metre gorge and landed close to a rivulet in Almora’s Marchula area.