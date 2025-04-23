Price drop Alert: Samsung Galaxy 5G phone with 50MP camera is being sold cheap for Rs 8000, now the price is only

Samsung has officially reduced the price of its popular mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, making it an attractive deal for budget-conscious buyers. Originally launched in India at ₹24,999, the smartphone is now available on Amazon for just ₹16,999, offering a direct discount of ₹8,000.

Exchange Offers Available Up to ₹16,100

In addition to the price cut, Amazon is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹16,100, depending on the model and condition of the old phone being traded in. This brings down the effective price even further, making the Galaxy A23 5G one of the best-value 5G phones in its segment.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Key Specifications

Display

The Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 × 2408 pixels, offering crisp visuals and a smooth viewing experience.

Performance

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, delivering reliable performance for multitasking and gaming.

Camera

For photography enthusiasts, the device comes with a 50MP quad-camera setup that supports up to 10x digital zoom, allowing for high-quality captures and versatile shooting options.

Battery

The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery that supports super-fast charging, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.

Ideal Time to Buy a 5G Smartphone

If you’re in the market for an affordable yet feature-rich 5G smartphone, this limited-time deal on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is worth considering. With powerful specs, a massive price drop, and additional exchange offers, it stands out as one of the best budget 5G devices currently available in India.

Would you like this reformatted for social media, or should I add some tags for better SEO reach?