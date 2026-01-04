Prime Minister Modi Virtually Inaugurates 72nd National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi

Varanasi: The 72nd National Volleyball Championship, being held at the Sigra Stadium in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, will host more than 58 teams comprising 1,000 players, representing different states, over the next week. Teams from various states have arrived in the city and will see them vying for coveted spots and positions at the redeveloped and refurbished Dr Sampurnanand Multipurpose Sports Stadium (also called Sigra Stadium), under the Smart City project.

Teams have arrived in the city to participate in the week-long competition, showcasing high standards of sportsmanship and talent in Indian volleyball. Players were given a grand welcome during their arrival, to which they expressed gratitude to the organisers and local residents. Many players from Jammu and Kashmir shared their experience of visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency for the first time.

Balwinder Singh Jamwal, head coach of Jammu and Kashmir women’s team, told IANS, “With the support of the government and our association, sports have received a significant boost in our region. This is why we have been able to come to Varanasi. We are very happy with the welcome we received in Varanasi. This is Prime Minister Narendra’s parliamentary constituency, a holy city. We are very happy to be here.” Sadaf Manzoor said, “The competition is quite tough.

Strong teams from all over the country have come. We will also try our best.” Sharing her first experience of being in Varanasi, she said that the whole team was given a hearty welcome, and for this, they were grateful to them. “Earlier, it was difficult for girls to enter the field of sports, but due to the efforts of the Central government under PM Modi, our participation in sports is increasing even in Jammu and Kashmir,” she stated. Regarding playing while wearing a hijab, she said, “We play wearing a hijab, and we have not faced any kind of problem.”

Aayat from the Kashmir valley said, “The competition is at the national level and very challenging. We are getting good facilities under the current government, whether it is at the coaching level or in terms of sports facilities. We felt good about coming here. We were given a good reception.” Regarding participation in the game wearing a hijab, she said, “This is our culture. We have no problem playing while wearing it. We are seen only as players.” Notably, the 72nd National Volleyball Championship is being held from January 4 to January 11. It was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.