Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tenders Resignation to President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, who accepted it and asked him to continue till the new government assumes office, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

“The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, met the President today and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers.

“The President has accepted the resignation and requested Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office,” the communique said.

Earlier in the day, the Union cabinet recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, according to sources. The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP, which won 240 seats, has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies for government formation.

The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA alliance, won 99 seats in the elections as against 52 in 2019, eating into the BJP’s share in Rajasthan and Haryana.