Prime Volleyball League and Scapia Create Heartwarming Moment with Aadarana Trust Kids During Semi-Final Walkout

Hyderabad: In a touching display of compassion and community spirit, the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia turned its Semi-Final into more than just a sporting spectacle. In collaboration with Scapia, the League invited children from Aadarana Trust to walk hand-in-hand with players onto the court — creating a truly heartwarming and memorable moment.

Founded in 2013, Aadarana Trust has been working tirelessly to support nearly 300 underprivileged children by providing them with shelter, education, healthcare, and nutrition, paving the way for a brighter and more hopeful future.

The initiative beautifully blended the thrill of sports with the joy of inclusion, spreading smiles across the stadium as the young participants experienced the energy and excitement of a national-level sporting event up close.

Through this thoughtful gesture, PVL and Scapia showcased their commitment not only to sports but also to social responsibility, inspiring fans and players alike with a message of kindness and community connection.