Prithviraj Sukumaran Hails Technicians: “They Are Superstars”

New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has expressed his admiration for the technicians who work behind the scenes on his films, calling them “superstars” and acknowledging their vital role in the success of a movie.

Technicians Play a Key Role in Film Success

Talking about the importance of technicians, Prithviraj shared his thoughts on the collaborative nature of filmmaking. He stated, “Cinema is always a team sport. An actor’s performance can only be good if his co-actors are equally good, and an actor can only shine if the director lets them.”

Also Read: IPL 2025: When and Where to Watch RR vs KKR, Head-to-Head Record

He emphasized that a great performance can go unnoticed if not captured correctly, explaining, “A great performance needs to be shot well for people to understand that it is a great performance.”

Praising His Team for ‘L2: Empuraan’

As he prepares for the release of L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj spoke highly of his team of technicians who are instrumental in bringing his directorial vision to life. “If you have shot the performance in the wrong way, a great performance can be made to look mediocre. The technicians who work behind the camera hold that much power over the way the content is served,” he added.

Prithviraj highlighted the dedication and skill of his chief technicians, saying, “I believe I have the world’s best team. None of them may be well-known in Bombay, but to me, they are superstars.” He further acknowledged that his team’s expertise enables him to take on projects of any scale and complexity, anywhere in the world.

Strong Bond Between Director and Technicians

Prithviraj shared his belief that every team member—from the associate director to the production staff—has an equal stake in the film. “I have a team that can handle a project of any scale, anywhere in the world. I wanted them to be on stage with me because without them, I wouldn’t have been able to pull this off,” he said.

He also expressed that any change in his team could affect the film’s outcome, saying, “If I change one of them or replace them with someone else, there’s going to be a difference in this film. I don’t know if it’s going to be better or worse, but what I’ve made is not going to be possible without one of them.”

Inclusivity on Set

Prithviraj also shared his inclusive approach on set, revealing that he edits his films online during production and invites everyone to watch the final cut. “When you come to my location in the evenings, you will see everyone—production boys, drivers—watching the scene that we shot that day. I believe they are all part of the process,” he said.

He concluded by saying that despite his star status, it’s important to recognize that filmmaking is a collective effort, and everyone on his team is essential to the film’s success.