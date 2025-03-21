Prithviraj Sukumaran: “Malayalam Cinema is Going Through an Extraordinarily Good Phase”

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited action thriller, L2: Empuraan. Speaking about the current state of Malayalam cinema, he acknowledged that the industry is experiencing an “extraordinarily good phase.” However, he emphasized that great cinema is being made across all industries.

Malayalam Cinema’s Strength in Storytelling

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Prithviraj praised Malayalam cinema for consistently producing fantastic content.

“Yes, I agree that Malayalam cinema is going through a great phase. We have been making great films with fantastic content for many years now, and I hope this phase never ends. I wish it lasts forever.”

Great Cinema Exists Everywhere

When asked why other industries are not experiencing the same success, Prithviraj disagreed with the notion that only Malayalam cinema is excelling.

“But I disagree with the idea that Malayalam is the only industry making great cinema. There is great cinema happening everywhere. Malayalam is going through an extraordinarily good phase, but other industries have their own strengths too.”

He recalled how Bollywood once led the way in groundbreaking storytelling.

“Not too long ago, we looked at Hindi cinema and wondered how they were achieving such remarkable content. When Ram Gopal Varma revolutionized mainstream filmmaking, we thought Bollywood was truly cracking it.”

“Similarly, when filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane emerged, the conversation in Kerala was—’Wow, how is Hindi cinema able to do this?’ Today, people are saying the same about Malayalam cinema, and I hope that continues.”

The Key Role of Writers in Malayalam Cinema

Prithviraj credited Malayalam cinema’s success to its unwavering focus on strong writing.

“One thing I truly appreciate about Malayalam cinema is that we have never lost sight of the fact that writers are the cornerstone of cinema. Even in Bollywood, during the 70s and 80s, the biggest superstars were Salim-Javed. Maybe there’s a lesson to learn from that.”

L2: Empuraan – A Much-Awaited Sequel

L2: Empuraan, also known as L2E, is an action-packed thriller starring Mohanlal. It is the second installment in a planned trilogy, following the blockbuster Lucifer (2019).

The film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas and is set to hit theaters on March 27.

Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features an ensemble cast including:

Indrajith Sukumaran

Tovino Thomas

Manju Warrier

Saniya Iyappan

Saikumar

Baiju Santhosh

Fazil

Sachin Khedekar

With its gripping storyline and stellar cast, L2: Empuraan is one of the most highly anticipated releases in Malayalam cinema this year.