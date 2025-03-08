Priti Adani Extends Wishes on International Women’s Day, Highlights Women’s Achievements

New Delhi: Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, extended her heartfelt wishes on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she shared a brief yet powerful message:

“Happy International Women’s Day..!!”

Dr. Priti Adani, known for her contributions to education, healthcare, and social development, leads the Adani Foundation, one of India’s most prominent non-profit organizations dedicated to community welfare.

A Leader in Social Development

A doctor by qualification and an educationist by passion, Dr. Priti Adani has been instrumental in expanding the Foundation’s CSR initiatives. Since 1996, she has transformed the organization from a rural initiative in Mundra, Gujarat, into a globally recognized social welfare entity.

Choosing social work over a medical career, she has focused on women empowerment, education, and sustainability projects across India.

Gautam Adani Highlights Women’s Achievements

Dr. Adani also retweeted a post by her husband, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, who shared insights into a special event celebrating women’s contributions.

In his post, Gautam Adani mentioned that the Adani family hosted nine distinguished women diplomats who visited the Khavda Adani Renewable Energy Park and Mundra SEZ in Gujarat.

“Their praise and advice for the local women driving these projects were truly uplifting. On International Women’s Day, here’s to breaking barriers and shaping a better future!” – Gautam Adani

Women Diplomats Witness India’s Clean Energy Advancements

The distinguished delegation included:

Ina Krisnamurthi – Ambassador of Indonesia to India

– Ambassador of Indonesia to India Diana Mickeviciene – Ambassador of Lithuania to India

– Ambassador of Lithuania to India Ana Taban – Ambassador of Moldova to India

– Ambassador of Moldova to India Sena Latif – Ambassador of Romania to India, Nepal, and Bangladesh

– Ambassador of Romania to India, Nepal, and Bangladesh Lalatiana Accouche – High Commissioner of Seychelles to India

– High Commissioner of Seychelles to India Lebohang Valentine Mochaba – High Commissioner of Lesotho to India

– High Commissioner of Lesotho to India Marje Luup – Ambassador of Estonia to India

– Ambassador of Estonia to India Mateja Vodeb Ghosh – Ambassador of Slovenia to India

– Ambassador of Slovenia to India Peggy Frantzen – Ambassador of Luxembourg to India

Showcasing India’s Renewable Energy Growth

Ahead of International Women’s Day, the Adani Group invited these diplomats to visit its major clean energy and industrial projects in Khavda and Mundra, Gujarat.

The delegation first toured Khavda, a remote location in the Kutch district, where Adani Green Energy is building the world’s largest renewable energy plant. They also visited Adani’s cutting-edge solar manufacturing facility, a critical component of India’s push for self-reliance in clean energy.

Empowering Women and Driving Change

With an unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment, Dr. Priti Adani and the Adani Foundation continue to support education, skill development, and sustainability.