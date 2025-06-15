Private Schools in Telangana Threaten Closure Over Rs 210 Crore Fee Arrears

Hyderabad: Private schools participating in the Best Available Schools Scheme (BASS) in Telangana have issued a warning that they will be forced to shut down operations if the State government does not clear long-pending tuition fee reimbursements amounting to approximately ₹210 crore by June 20.

The BASS initiative, which aims to provide quality education to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, is currently implemented in 237 private schools, collectively educating around 25,000 students across the State. Under the scheme, the government is responsible for reimbursing the tuition fees of enrolled students.

Three Academic Years of Unpaid Dues

According to school managements, fee reimbursements for the past three academic years remain unpaid. This delay has pushed many schools into a financial crisis, with administrators saying they are unable to meet basic operational expenses.

“We are unable to pay EMIs for school buses, and some of them have already been seized. Loan recovery agents and private financiers are visiting our schools. Many of us are afraid to even go to our campuses,” said a private school owner, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

BASS Students Left in Limbo

Though schools across Telangana reopened on June 12, BASS schools have not resumed classes due to financial constraints. Students under the scheme have yet to return to classrooms, raising concerns over their academic progress.

“We’ll Shut Down If Funds Are Not Released”

BASS State President and General Secretary Yadagiri Shekhar Rao pointed out that despite the comparatively low cost of BASS education — ₹42,000 for hostellers and ₹28,000 for day scholars — the government has failed to support the schools financially.

“In comparison, the government spends ₹1.5 lakh per welfare hostel student and ₹50,000 per day scholar. Yet, we’ve received no reimbursements for three years,” Rao said. “If the State fails to release funds by June 20, we will be forced to shut down our schools.”

Urgent Call for Government Action

The warning from private schools comes as a significant concern for the State’s education system and for thousands of underprivileged students who depend on BASS for quality learning opportunities. School administrators and education advocates have urged the Telangana government to act swiftly and release the dues to prevent a collapse of the scheme.