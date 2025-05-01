Private Sector Alert: Saudi Introduces New Employment Compliance Standards

Riyadh: In a significant move to improve transparency and fairness in private-sector recruitment, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has introduced new regulations governing job advertisements and interview procedures for private companies across Saudi Arabia.

According to a report by the Saudi Gazette, these updated rules aim to ensure fair employment practices, prevent discrimination, and provide equal job opportunities for all candidates, including persons with disabilities.

Key Highlights of the New Employment Regulations:

✅ No Discrimination in Job Advertisements

All job announcements must be free from discrimination based on gender, age, disability, marital status, or any other factor. Employers are now required to create inclusive job listings that promote diversity.

✅ Regulated Advertising and Brokering

Only licensed entities are permitted to advertise job vacancies or broker employment opportunities for Saudis. Unauthorized job brokers or unlicensed advertising activities are now strictly prohibited.

✅ Licensing for Job Fairs and Public Invitations

Hosting job fairs or public hiring events outside business premises now requires prior coordination with the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority, ensuring compliance with government regulations.

Guidelines for Job Postings

Job advertisements must include:

Company name, headquarters, and business activity.

Job title and responsibilities.

Required qualifications and skills.

Work location, hours, and benefits.

Application process and deadline.

A digital method to apply (email or online platform).

All job roles must align with the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations, and job postings must appear on approved platforms, including the company’s website, official social media, or authorized job fairs.

New Standards for Job Interviews

Employers are now mandated to:

Notify candidates of interview details at least three working days in advance .

. Host interviews in accessible, safe, and adequately equipped venues .

. Ensure facilities include security, restrooms, seating, and drinking water .

. Provide assistive tools and accessibility for candidates with disabilities.

A formal interview committee must consist of at least two Saudi nationals, one of whom should be an HR specialist. Non-Saudi consultants may be included, but cannot exceed 50% of the panel.

Privacy and Ethical Interviewing

Interviewers are banned from asking about:

Personal beliefs or freedoms.

or freedoms. Confidential details related to previous employment.

All interviews must be documented, and candidates must be informed of results within 30 days, including reasons for non-selection.