Private training aircraft crashes in Gujarat’s Amreli, pilot killed

A trainee pilot lost his life in a tragic crash involving a private training aircraft in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Aniket Mahajan, who was on a solo training flight when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses Report Sudden Nosedive

Locals witnessed the aircraft suddenly nosedive into a residential area, triggering a loud explosion on impact. Panic spread among nearby residents as thick smoke and flames engulfed the crash site.

Emergency Response and Casualty

Emergency teams from the fire brigade and local police responded swiftly. Despite their best efforts, Mahajan could not be rescued. Fortunately, no injuries to civilians on the ground were reported.

Aircraft Belonged to Private Aviation Academy

The ill-fated aircraft belonged to a private aviation training institute operating multiple solo sorties. Investigations are now underway to determine the cause of the crash, including possible mechanical failure, human error, or weather conditions.

Safety Concerns Resurface Over Flying Schools

This crash has reignited safety concerns surrounding private flying schools in Gujarat. The incident follows a similar accident months ago in Mehsana, where a female trainee pilot survived with minor injuries.

DGCA Expected to Launch Formal Inquiry

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to conduct a full investigation. Authorities have cordoned off the crash site and launched a formal probe into the fatal incident.

Aviation Training in Gujarat: Growing But Risky?

Gujarat is home to over a dozen approved Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), including well-known institutes in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Mehsana, and Amreli. With over 300 to 400 trainees enrolling annually, demand for pilot training is on the rise.