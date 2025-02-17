Priya Mishra Shines with 3-25 as Gujarat Giants Restrict UP Warriorz to 143/8 in WPL 2025

Vadodara: Leg-spinner Priya Mishra was the star performer as she took 3 wickets for 25 runs, helping Gujarat Giants restrict UP Warriorz to a total of 143/8 in their 20 overs during match three of WPL 2025 at Kotambi Stadium on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants’ Strong Bowling Performance

Electing to bowl first, the Gujarat Giants put up a solid effort to keep the UP Warriorz under control throughout their innings. Despite a 51-run partnership between Deepti Sharma and keeper Uma Chetry for the third wicket, Priya’s brilliant middle-overs spell made sure the Warriorz never gained momentum.

Although Alana King and Saima Thakor managed to score 26 runs off the last two overs, the Warriorz ended with just 143, the lowest total of the WPL 2025 season so far. While the Giants will be confident in chasing down the target, the Warriorz have key bowlers like Deepti, Alana, and the top-ranked Sophie Ecclestone to defend the total.

Key Partnerships and Disruptions

The Warriorz had a promising start, with Kiran Navgire hitting three boundaries in the first two overs. However, Deandra Dottin made a quick impact by trapping Kiran lbw with a moving delivery. This was followed by captain Ashleigh Gardner dismissing Vrinda Dinesh cheaply, leaving the Warriorz at a disadvantage early on.

Deepti Sharma played well, using her sweeps, punches, and slogs for boundaries, while Uma Chetry added to the tally with her effective slog-sweeps and powerful shots down the ground. However, Deandra Dottin returned in the 10th over to dismiss Uma caught at mid-on after a short ball.

Priya Mishra’s Magical Spell

Priya Mishra then took charge, delivering a spectacular spell that saw her take three crucial wickets. She first trapped Tahlia McGrath lbw with a googly for a duck, then bowled Grace Harris out with the same delivery. She completed her remarkable over by having Deepti Sharma caught at mid-off by a diving Ashleigh Gardner, leaving the Warriorz struggling.

Late Surge by Alana and Saima

Despite the setbacks, Alana King and Saima Thakor added some late fireworks. Alana hit a six and a four off Deandra Dottin, while Saima responded in kind with a series of boundaries, including three fours in the final over. However, Saima was run out on the last ball, but her efforts, along with Alana’s, ensured the Warriorz posted a somewhat respectable total.

Brief Scores

UP Warriorz: 143/9 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 39, Uma Chetry 24; Priya Mishra 3-25, Deandra Dottin 2-34)

Gujarat Giants will now look to chase down the target and secure a win in the third match of WPL 2025.