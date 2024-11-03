Priyanka attacks PM in Wayanad as brother Rahul shares stage

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, flanked by her brother Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, launched a caustic attack on the Narendra Modi government for rising prices and joblessness, adding that the government ignores the common man and promotes only rich businessmen by waiving their loans.

Launching the second phase of her campaign for Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election due on November 13, the Congress General Secretary touched upon the need for improving basic health facilities, drinking water, housing and education in the constituency, despite the best efforts to address these issues by former MP Rahul Gandhi.

Promising to mount pressure on the government in Parliament to increase the funding for rural jobs scheme, she said the Modi government has waived loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of rich businessmen but is reluctant to spend on compensating farmers for crop loss or better health services and jobs.

Attacking PM Modi for favouring big businessmen, Priyanka Gandhi said, “His objective is to remain in power by spreading anger and hatred and dividing you.”

She also accused the PM of oppressing democratic institutions and denying people their rights.

Promising to continue the fight launched by Rahul Gandhi on Wayanad voters’ behalf, she said, “He has tried hard to resolve your problems by raising them in Parliament.”

Highlighting price rise and joblessness as the fundamental problems, she said the state and the central governments were not working for the people.

She thanked voters of Wayanad for standing by her brother Rahul Gandhi while he was facing an attack every day by the BJP and a huge campaign was launched to tarnish his image.

Sharing her blueprint for development in Wayanad, the Congress general secretary highlighted the potential to promote tourism and food processing to increase the income of people.

Rahul Gandhi, who refrained from raising many political issues in his address, said today the fight in the country was limited to protecting and upholding a “Constitution crafted with humility and love, not hatred.”

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also showered praise on his sister who is aiming to replace him as the MP from the constituency.

“Sometimes I’m more logical, but she’s more emotional than I am. That’s why I’m confident you are going to get the best possible MP. I’m saying it with conviction no one’s better suited to be your Member of Parliament than her,” said the Congress leader.

Giving an example of his sister’s commitment, Rahul Gandhi said, “This morning when she was coming here she had a list on where we will focus in the future, where we will fight for Wayanad and where we will strengthen Wayanad’s capabilities.”

He also highlighted the emotional side of Priyanka Gandhi’s personality. “She is the person who went and hugged the girl who was implicated in my father’s assassination. She said to me after meeting Nalini (Nalini Sriharan) that she felt bad for her.”