Priyanka Chopra Calls for Company: ‘Who Is Going with Me?’ for ‘The Last Five Years’

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to invite fans to join her for the premiere of “The Last Five Years”. Sharing her excitement, she posted, “Who is going with me?” on her Instagram stories.

Broadway’s ‘The Last Five Years’ Kicks Off Soon

The Broadway premiere of Jason Robert Brown’s iconic musical, “The Last Five Years”, is set to begin its run at the Hudson Theatre on March 18, with the official opening night on April 6. Directed by Whitney White, the production stars Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren as the lead characters, Jamie and Cathy.

Priyanka Shows Support for Nick’s Broadway Venture

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared the film’s poster on her Instagram stories, tagging @thelastfiveyears and asking fans, “Who is going with me??”

A few days earlier, Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren appeared on The Tonight Show to give a sneak peek into the upcoming Broadway production. Sharing behind-the-scenes moments, Nick wrote on Instagram:

“Last night on @fallontonight for @thelastfiveyears – 4-day countdown until performances start!”

Family Support: Priyanka, Malti Marie Attend Rehearsals

Last month, Priyanka Chopra joined Nick Jonas for their first theatre trip to watch rehearsals of “The Last Five Years”, along with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Nick shared adorable moments on social media, including Malti pointing at his poster outside the theatre. He captioned the post:

“Three-week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today ❤️ @priyankachopra @thelastfiveyears.”

About ‘The Last Five Years’

The musical follows the love story of two New Yorkers, Jamie (Nick Jonas), an aspiring author, and Cathy (Adrienne Warren), an actress, spanning over five years. The unique storytelling unfolds with Jamie’s journey in chronological order, while Cathy’s story is told in reverse, beginning at the end of their marriage.

With excitement building up for the Broadway debut, fans are eagerly awaiting to witness Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren’s powerful performances in this emotional musical.