Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Brother Siddharth’s Wedding with Heartfelt Moments

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra has been the epitome of a loving sister at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to his long-time partner, Neelam Upadhyaya. In a heartwarming post shared on social media, the ‘Desi Girl’ is seen participating in the traditional gathbandhan ceremony, tying the knot with great joy and enthusiasm.

Priyanka’s Playful Moment During the Gathbandhan Ceremony

In the video clip, Priyanka can be heard saying, “Kas ke… Zor se… Dum laga ke haisha,” as she tightly ties the sacred knot during the wedding ceremony. The post also includes glimpses of other key moments from the wedding, such as the varmala, baraat, and pheras. Priyanka captioned the video, “To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine, and happiness #SidNee ki shaadi!” with a red heart emoji.

Traditional Rituals and Family Bonding

As per Hindu customs, the groom’s sister ties the gathbandhan before the pheras. Priyanka also helped Neelam as she walked toward the stage and later escorted her brother Siddharth to the mandap, adding to the emotional and beautiful moments of the day.

Nick Jonas Embraces Desi Traditions

In a similar vein, Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas, also embraced the desi traditions during the wedding celebrations. In a video posted by Dr. Madhu Chopra, Nick can be seen holding a pooja ki thali, complete with a varmala for the bride and groom. He sported a white Jodhpuri suit paired with a matching padgi, embodying the desi vibes beautifully.

Priyanka’s Stunning Wedding Look

Priyanka Chopra looked breathtaking at her brother’s wedding, wearing a magnificent turquoise lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The intricate embroidery of the lehenga added a touch of elegance to the look, which was paired with a one-shoulder bralette blouse. She accessorized the outfit with a luxurious Bvlgari necklace featuring emeralds. Her hair was styled in a neat updo, adorned with delicate baby’s breath flowers, and her natural makeup completed the sophisticated and radiant look.