Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Nick Jonas at Broadway Show Opening

Los Angeles: Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra beamed with pride as she supported her husband Nick Jonas at the opening of his Broadway musical, The Last Five Years.

Red Carpet Moments in Style

The couple posed for photographers at the Hudson Theatre, where the musical is running through June 22. Dressed in coordinated black outfits, they turned heads on the red carpet.

Also Read: RTC Strike Preparations Begin: 7 Unions Hold Key Meeting

Priyanka wore a sleeveless halter top with a tuxedo-inspired lapel and a knee-length pencil skirt, accessorized with diamond earrings, silver pumps, and matching bracelets. Nick opted for a pinstripe suit, pairing it with a classic white tee and black shoes.

Priyanka’s Ongoing Support

This wasn’t Priyanka’s first time seeing Nick in the show. Back in March, she attended a preview performance and took to Instagram, sharing her admiration.

“I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented,” she wrote, along with photos from her visit.

The Story Behind The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years follows the bittersweet story of a relationship falling apart between Jamie, a rising novelist (played by Jonas), and Cathy, a struggling actress (played by Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren). What makes the show unique is its dual-timeline narrative — Jamie’s story unfolds chronologically, while Cathy’s is told in reverse, starting at the end of their marriage.

A Beloved Musical with Timeless Songs

Originally premiering Off-Broadway in 2002, the musical by Jason Robert Brown has remained a fan favorite. Its iconic songs such as Nobody Needs to Know, Still Hurting, If I Didn’t Believe in You, and The Next Ten Minutes have become staples for musical theatre enthusiasts.