Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her daughter runs the house

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will next be seen in the action-comedy film Heads of State, has revealed that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is the true boss of their home.

Malti Marie Is the Heart of the Home

In a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Priyanka gushed about her daughter’s vibrant personality. “She definitely runs our house. She is so fun, precocious, loves everything about life, joyous, curious and kind. She makes every day so amazing,” she said.

Also Read: AICWA Demands Suspension of Diljit Dosanjh’s Social Media Accounts in India

Little Malti Helps Mom Get Red Carpet Ready

When asked if Malti helped her prepare for the event, Priyanka smiled and said, “She did. She always does actually. Mostly, when she is with me, she does.”

Malti Believes She’s Moana

Earlier, in an appearance on Good Morning America, Priyanka shared that Malti insists her name is “Moana” because of her love for the Disney character. “She introduces herself as Malti Marie Moana Chopra Jonas. She insists she’s Moana. She insists it’s her name, like officially her name in school,” the actress shared.

A Love for Dressing Up in Mom’s Closet

According to reports from femalefirst.co.uk, Malti enjoys trying on her mom’s clothes. Priyanka said, “She loves coming into my closet, wearing my shoes, seeing my dresses. She was with us when we were getting dressed for the Met Gala, and she put on my gloves and my hat and she said, ‘Mama and Gaga are going to a ball, just like Cinderella’.”

Nick Jonas: “She Loves Moana More Than My Music”

Nick Jonas, Priyanka’s husband and pop sensation, has previously mentioned that Malti is unfazed by his stardom. Instead, she prefers playing Moana with him over anything else.

A Glimpse into Their Love Story

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a lavish wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on December 1, 2018. Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown, with the designer also creating a suit for Nick Jonas.