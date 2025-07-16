Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & Others Shower Birthday Wishes on Katrina Kaif’s 42nd Birthday

Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most adored actresses, Katrina Kaif, celebrated her 42nd birthday on Wednesday. On the occasion, several celebrities from the Hindi film industry took to social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes for the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star.

Priyanka Chopra Sends Warm Wishes to Katrina Kaif

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture of Katrina on her Instagram stories and wrote,

“Happy Birthday Gorgeous. Here’s to more love, light and magic in your year ahead @katrinakaif.”

PeeCee, currently busy with her international projects, extended her love to her fellow actress from across the globe.

Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic, Calls Kat a ‘Superstar’

Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Katrina by sharing a throwback photo of the two together and captioned it,

“Happy birthday forever superstar. May all your dreams come true… sending you tons of love… @katrinakaif.”

Interestingly, both Kareena and Priyanka have, in the past, been considered Katrina’s strong contemporaries and competitors in the industry.

Rakul Preet Singh Joins the Birthday Bandwagon

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also joined in, writing,

“Happy Birthday, @katrinakaif! Hope this year ahead brings you good energy, good people, and all the moments that truly matter.”

Vicky Kaushal Shares Romantic Birthday Tribute for Wife Katrina

Katrina’s husband, Vicky Kaushal, melted hearts with a series of candid photos of Katrina and a sweet birthday message.

The pictures included:

Katrina giving a goofy expression in a hallway

A warm hug between the couple

A beautiful sunset moment together

Katrina posing on a beach in a white shirt with a no-makeup look

The ‘Chhaava’ actor captioned the post:

“Hello Birthday Girl! I LOVE U.”

Katrina’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in “Merry Christmas”, opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film received mixed reviews but her performance was praised for its emotional depth.