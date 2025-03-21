Priyanka Chopra: “Nothing Like Home”

Global star Priyanka Chopra has finally landed in New York after weeks of shooting in India. The actress shared her emotions, expressing that there’s “nothing like home.”

Priyanka’s Heartfelt Instagram Post

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a scenic image of a cityscape featuring a river, high-rise buildings, and a highway with moving cars. In the foreground, three decorated stones were placed on a windowsill. She captioned the image, “Nothing like home,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

An Inspiring Encounter in India

On March 19, before heading back to New York, Priyanka shared an inspiring story about a woman selling guavas. While driving to Visakhapatnam airport on her way to Mumbai, she spotted the vendor and decided to buy some.

“I love kaccha (raw) guavas, so I stopped and asked her how much they cost. She said ‘Rs. 150,’ and I gave her Rs. 200, refusing the change,” Priyanka shared.

To her surprise, before the traffic light turned green, the vendor returned and handed her two more guavas, refusing to accept charity. “A working woman, she did not want charity. Really moved me,” Priyanka added.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently working on her highly anticipated project, “SSMB29”, directed by SS Rajamouli of RRR fame.

Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, the film is expected to be a global adventure set across exotic locations. Mahesh Babu’s character is reportedly inspired by Lord Hanuman.

This film marks Priyanka’s return to Telugu cinema after 23 years. She last appeared in the 2002 romantic entertainer Apuroopam, directed by P Ravi Shankar.