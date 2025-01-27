Priyanka Chopra Reminisces Her Career Hits with Adorable Amul Advertisements

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra has delivered some memorable hits during her Bollywood career spanning over two decades. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a gallery of pictures featuring various adorable Amul advertisements dedicated to her career.

Amul Ads Celebrate Priyanka’s Iconic Roles

These Amul ads were based on some of Priyanka Chopra’s popular movies, including Barfi, Dostana, Don 2, Dil Dhadakne Do, Mary Kom, and her Hollywood show Quantico. One of the advertisements even captured her red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala in a brown Ralph Lauren trench coat gown.

Sharing the post, Priyanka revealed that each of these movies holds a special place in her memory. She wrote, “So fun to see some of my career reflected by these Amul ads. Came across them on my feed and it took me back.. way back. Each one of these moments is etched in my memory.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the highly anticipated Telugu drama, tentatively titled SMB29, alongside Mahesh Babu. The film, directed by RRR maker SS Rajamouli, is generating significant buzz. While details remain tightly under wraps, the project is expected to be a globe-trotting adventure.

Reports suggest that SS Rajamouli has requested his core team to sign a non-disclosure agreement, with financial penalties for breaches during the film’s making. SMB29 marks Priyanka Chopra’s return to Telugu cinema after a 23-year hiatus, with her last film being Apuroopam in 2002.

Priyanka Chopra’s Other Projects

In addition to SMB29, Priyanka Chopra has also teamed up with her husband Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers for an upcoming holiday film. The untitled project, set to premiere on Disney, began shooting on January 13 in Toronto.

Furthermore, Priyanka will reprise her role in the second season of the successful show Citadel, promising more exciting content for her fans.