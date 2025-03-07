Priyanka Chopra Sells 4 Luxury Flats in Mumbai for ₹16 Crore

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made headlines once again, this time for selling her four luxury apartments in Mumbai’s prime location for a staggering ₹16.17 crore.

The news has taken the internet by storm, as fans and real estate enthusiasts alike are eager to know more about this high-profile property transaction.

Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai Property Sale: Complete Details

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra sold four of her premium residential properties located in Oberoi Sky Gardens, a prestigious residential complex in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai. The transaction was officially finalized on March 3, 2025, as per documents accessed by Architectural Digest India.

Breakdown of the Property Sale

Priyanka Chopra owned three flats on the 18th floor and one on the 19th floor of the Oberoi Sky Gardens building. The buyers, reportedly the affluent Sachdev family based in Mumbai, purchased these luxury apartments at the following prices:

Flat 1 (18th Floor) – Sold for ₹3.45 crore

– Sold for Flat 2 (18th Floor) – Sold for ₹2.85 crore

– Sold for Flat 3 (18th Floor) – Sold for ₹3.52 crore

– Sold for Flat 4 (19th Floor) – Sold for ₹6.35 crore

The total stamp duty paid for the sale was a hefty ₹83 lakh, underscoring the scale of this high-value transaction.

Why Did Priyanka Chopra Sell Her Mumbai Apartments?

Priyanka Chopra, once a dominant force in Bollywood, shifted her base to Hollywood after marrying American singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple now resides in Los Angeles, USA, where they have built a lavish lifestyle. While Priyanka continues to visit India for business and film-related commitments, she has been offloading several of her Mumbai properties in recent years.

This isn’t the first time she has sold properties in Mumbai. In 2023, Priyanka Chopra sold two penthouses and a commercial property in Andheri for ₹13 crore.

Priyanka Chopra’s Investment Strategy and Real Estate Moves

Over the years, Priyanka Chopra has made strategic investments in real estate, both in India and internationally. Her Los Angeles mansion, which she shares with Nick Jonas, is reportedly worth $20 million (approximately ₹165 crore). She also owns properties in New York, Goa, and several other prime locations.

By selling her Mumbai flats, she appears to be restructuring her investment portfolio, possibly shifting focus to properties in the U.S. and other international locations.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Film Projects

Despite residing in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra remains an active part of the entertainment industry. Currently, she is working on an upcoming Telugu film where she will star alongside Mahesh Babu.

The much-anticipated movie is being directed by the celebrated filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, known for his blockbuster hits like Baahubali and RRR.

The film is currently being shot in Odisha and is expected to be a major box-office success, marking Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after a long hiatus.