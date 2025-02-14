Priyanka Chopra Shares a Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Wish for Her ‘Forever’ Nick Jonas

Mumbai: Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating another special Valentine’s Day together. The actress took to social media to share a beautiful before-and-after picture with her husband, captioning it with a heartfelt message for her ‘forever’ Valentine.

A Special Valentine’s Day Post

Priyanka shared two contrasting photos that highlight the evolution of their relationship. The first picture shows the couple twinning in white, looking stunning together. The second image, taken recently during Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, shows them still deeply in love, with Priyanka lovingly holding Nick’s hand.

In her caption, she wrote: “How it started… How it’s going. Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine.”

A Beautiful Journey Together

After a period of dating, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 in a grand ceremony that incorporated both Christian and Hindu traditions. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Wedding Celebrations of Siddharth Chopra

Recently, Priyanka and Nick were busy with the wedding festivities of Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya, who exchanged vows on February 7, 2025. The week-long celebrations included Haldi and Sangeet events, with the couple actively participating in the ceremonies and sharing glimpses of the festivities on their Instagram.

Priyanka’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has exciting projects lined up. Reports suggest she has been cast as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu’s next film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The movie is being directed by RRR maker SS Rajamouli, and fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation.

Additionally, Priyanka has teamed up with her husband Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers for a holiday film. She will also be returning for the second season of her hit show Citadel.