Priyanka Chopra thanks Zakir Khan for his ‘kindness, humour and creativity’

Mumbai: Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended Zakir Khan’s stand-up show in New York and thanked the star comedian for his “kindness, humour and creativity.”

After attending Zakir’s show, Priyanka shared a selfie and wrote: “Thank you for your kindness, humor and creativity. So happy to know you. @zakirkhan_208.”

Re-sharing the post, Zakir wrote: “You are grace in motion! Thank you for your kindness and for being such a guiding light – for me and for so many others. Many regards.”

The star stand up comedian also shared a picture with Priyanka, where he mentioned the two met for lunch for his last show.

He wrote: “Last lunch of the tour with the queen herself.”

Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by

Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film “SSMB29”.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise “Krrish 4”, marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

Talking about Zakir, he gained recognition in India’s stand-up comedy circuit in 2012 after winning ‘India’s Best Stand Up’, a competition organised by Comedy Central.

He is an emerging Urdu Poet and comes from a family of artists. He has presented his poetry in events like Rekhta. On his train journey to Delhi, he wrote first poem, “Mai Soonya Pe Sawar Hoon”. He also wrote “Apne Aap Ke Bhi Piche Khara Hoon Main”, “Bus Ka Intezar Karte Huye”.

Zakir in 2017 was one of the three mentors alongside Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal for the fifth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, judged by actor Akshay Kumar.

Enjoying a following of over seven million subscribers on YouTube, Zakir is known for works like his special Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, Tathastu, Mannpasand, and Delulu Express.

Apart from comedy, Khan created and hosts the podcast series Ummeed on Gaana, where he shares life-inspired stories alongside fellow comedians. In August 2025, Zakir became the first Indian artist to perform a show entirely in Hindi at Madison Square Garden.